US officials claim China trade deal reached after Geneva talks

Details on agreement to cut deficit expected Monday.

The latest news on the United States and China. The White House confirmed Sunday that the United States and China have reached a trade agreement following two days of negotiations in Geneva, with more details coming on Monday.

Officials described the talks as productive, resulting in a joint statement that aims to reduce tariffs and stabilise economic relations. While specific details remain undisclosed, they indicated that baseline tariffs will stay in place as discussions continue on implementation.

Photos of U.S. President Donald Trump and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping appear on a smartphone screen. 11.04.2025. New York, USA // Shutterstock

