US officials claim China trade deal reached after Geneva talks

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on the United States and China. The White House confirmed Sunday that the United States and China have reached a trade agreement following two days of negotiations in Geneva, with more details coming on Monday.
Officials described the talks as productive, resulting in a joint statement that aims to reduce tariffs and stabilise economic relations. While specific details remain undisclosed, they indicated that baseline tariffs will stay in place as discussions continue on implementation.