US nuclear-capable bombers fly over Sea of Japan alongside Japanese fighter jets in show of force

HQ

The United States flew two nuclear-capable B-52 bombers over the Sea of Japan on Wednesday alongside Japanese F-35 and F-15 fighters, Tokyo said. The joint flight came in direct response to recent Chinese and Russian military drills around Japan and South Korea.

First major United States show of presence

Japan's Defence Ministry said the mission reaffirmed both countries' commitment to preventing any attempt to alter the regional balance "by force." It was the first major United States show of presence since China began large-scale exercises in the area last week.

This followed a joint flight by Chinese and Russian strategic bombers, as well as carrier drills that Japan says forced it to scramble jets after being hit with radar beams. China denied Japan's account, accusing Tokyo of overreacting and claiming its own aircraft were endangered.

Tense relations between China and Japan

South Korea also scrambled jets after Chinese and Russian aircraft entered its air defence identification zone. Meanwhile, Taiwan reported a second day of heightened Chinese military activity, including H-6K bombers and J-16 fighters conducting long-range patrols and exercises around the island.

The flare-up comes amid already tense relations between China and Japan, worsened by recent comments from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi about a potential Chinese attack on Taiwan. China, which claims Taiwan as its own, has increased military pressure near the island and across the region.