US news outlets refuse to comply with new Pentagon rules to report only official information The New York Times, Reuters, AP News join a growing chorus of media organizations rejecting policies they say threaten press freedom.

Major American news organizations are refusing to comply with new Pentagon rules that would limit their access and require pledges not to obtain unauthorized information. The New York Times, Reuters, AP News, and other leading outlets argue the policy undermines constitutional press protections and restricts journalists from reporting freely on military operations. The defense department insists the measures protect national security, but editors call them overly restrictive and unprecedented, warning they could stifle public oversight of government actions. While some fringe outlets have accepted the rules, mainstream media vow to continue independent reporting.