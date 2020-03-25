US Motor industry to help out with medicare equipment

While local spirit manufacturers around the world go from making spirits to hand sanitizer, larger companies must also adjust. Ford, General Electric, Fiat Chrysler and General Motors has, in a series of press https://media.ford.com/content/fordmedia/fna/us/en/news/2020/03/24/ford-3m-ge-uaw-respirators-ventilators.html">releases</a> unveiled that they will join Tesla and others in combatting Coronavirus, and they will, with the help of UAW and world-known mask manufacturer 3M, re-fit some of their production lines to produce ventilators and masks which is currently in high demand but short supply (yes, you do have to change them several times a day if you are to use them correctly).

This comes following a shut down of several major manufacturing plants for Ford, General Motors, Honda and Fiat Chrysler due to contamination with the COVID-19, and 150.000 workers had to go home.

The Ford production will concentrate on PAPRs (Powered Air Purifying Respirators) in collaboration with 3M, so that parts from both companies can be used to fulfill the enormous demand as fast as possible. Ford has also started working with the Healthcare department of General Electric, in order to enable Ford to make more simple, but still just as effective ventilators for patients with respiratory failure.

UAW will work with Ford on the more simple, but much needed plastic face shields to help front line healthcare workers, store clerks and medical professionals who, in the US alone, need 100.000 masks per week.

Ford will also start using their advanced 3D printing for making protective equipment.