US military strikes suspected drug vessel in Caribbean

HQ

The latest news on the Unites States and Venezuela . The US military has carried out a strike on a vessel in the southern Caribbean, reportedly connected to Venezuelan criminal groups, resulting in multiple deaths while avoiding US casualties, President Trump said.



"We just, over the last few minutes, literally shot out a boat, a drug-carrying boat, a lot of drugs in that boat."



"And there's more where that came from. We have a lot of drugs pouring into our country, coming in for a long time... These came out of Venezuela."



"The strike resulted in 11 terrorists killed in action. No US Forces were harmed in this strike."



The operation comes as the US increases its naval presence in the region to curb narcotics trafficking. Footage shared by Trump appeared to show the vessel exploding at sea, though Venezuelan officials questioned its authenticity.

The Pentagon has not detailed the nature of the seized contraband or the strike's execution. Officials maintain the action targets organized crime, raising tensions with Caracas amid accusations linking Venezuelan authorities to the group involved.