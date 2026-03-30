US lawmakers urge Taiwan to pass $40 billion defence budget

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US lawmakers visiting Taiwan have urged its parliament to approve a stalled $40 billion defence budget, warning that delays risk undermining the island's ability to counter growing pressure from China.

The proposed spending boost, put forward by President Lai Ching-te, remains blocked in an opposition-controlled legislature despite ongoing military tensions in the region.

Republican Senator John Curtis, part of a bipartisan delegation, said the budget was "important" and stressed that support from United States comes with expectations that Taiwan also strengthens its own defence capabilities.

Washington is Taipei's main arms supplier and is preparing an additional weapons package worth around $14 billion, adding to existing deals already approved by Taiwan's parliament.

US officials also expressed concern over increased Chinese military activity around the island, warning of a higher risk of miscalculation. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its territory, reiterated its opposition to official contacts between the US and Taipei.