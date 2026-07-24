US lawmakers push for an AI "kill switch" after OpenAI goes rogue

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A new bill has been introduced to US Congress by a bipartisan pair of lawmakers, asking for a kills witch on AI. Democrat Congressman Ted Lieu and Republican Congressman Nathaniel Moran said want to see the AI Kill Switch Act passed into law, following OpenAI models going rogue recently.

"AI is going to keep advancing, and it should. Stewardship means making sure humans keep the capability to control the technology we build," said Moran, via BBC News. The Kill Switch Act would give the Department of Homeland Security the powers to order a private company to shut down its AI model or tool. It would also demand that AI companies maintain "the technical capability to throttle, suspend, or shut them down."

OpenAI recently admitted that some of its models went rogue, hacking into a major repository of coding information. Representatives for OpenAI have not immediately responded for comment. Right now, companies making AI models in the US have agreed to preview and share tools with the US government, but there is no requirement to have a kill switch for them. If the new bill passes into law, this would change. Also, the law would requite that AI companies report incidents and failures to the government, alongside official framework on how the company responds to such an incident.