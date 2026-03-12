US launches Section 301 probes into 16 major trading partners: Here's the list of countries

HQ

The United States has opened investigations under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 into 16 key trading partners, aiming to counter what Washington calls unfair trade practices.

This allows the US Trade Representative to impose tariffs or other retaliatory measures. The administration says all but one of the countries run substantial goods trade surpluses with the US, potentially disadvantaging American producers.

If you want to know the countries involved, here's the list:



European Union



China



Mexico



Vietnam



Taiwan



Thailand



Japan



India



South Korea



Switzerland



Malaysia



Indonesia



Cambodia



Bangladesh



Norway



Singapore

