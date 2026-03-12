World news
US launches Section 301 probes into 16 major trading partners: Here's the list of countries
Washington targets countries with large trade surpluses.
The United States has opened investigations under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 into 16 key trading partners, aiming to counter what Washington calls unfair trade practices.
This allows the US Trade Representative to impose tariffs or other retaliatory measures. The administration says all but one of the countries run substantial goods trade surpluses with the US, potentially disadvantaging American producers.
If you want to know the countries involved, here's the list:
- European Union
- China
- Mexico
- Vietnam
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Switzerland
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Cambodia
- Bangladesh
- Norway
- Singapore