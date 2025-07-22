US judge rejects Sony's "coupon settlement" attempt over PlayStation lawsuit

HQ

A US judge has ruled against allowing Sony to settle a lawsuit brought against it out of court through a payment of $7.8 million. According to Reuters, the money was planned to be paid out in the form of PlayStation Store credit.

US district judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín said that this proposed settlement wasn't adequate, calling it a "coupon settlement." The lawsuit largely revolves around plaintiffs believing that Sony is unfairly charging users for its games, and has sought to monopolise the digital market in the US, with stores like GameStop not being allowed to sell download codes for PlayStation console games.

Sony has not yet commented on the ruling, but judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín has said that the plaintiffs can file for a revised proposal. With 4.4 million representatives as part of the suit, a lot more money might be needed in order to satisfy their claims.

It's worth pointing out this is a different lawsuit from the one based in the Netherlands from Dutch foundation Mass Damage & Consumer, though the latter suit also points to Sony's pricing.