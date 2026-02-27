US-Iran nuclear talks end with no deal but hint at potential progress

HQ

The United States and Iran concluded indirect talks over Tehran's nuclear program on Thursday in Geneva without reaching a deal, although officials suggested progress had been made. Mediator Oman reported "significant progress" during the sessions, which included Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi confirmed that technical-level discussions will resume next week in Vienna, and he plans to meet US Vice President JD Vance in Washington. While Iran signaled willingness to make concessions, Washington emphasized that sanctions relief would depend on significant Iranian commitments.

US-Iran nuclear talks // Shutterstock

The talks come amid heightened US military presence in the region and ongoing concerns over Iran's ballistic missile program and alleged support for armed groups. US President Donald Trump warned of "really bad things" if an agreement is not reached soon, while Iranian leaders reaffirmed that weapons of mass destruction remain banned under their religious decrees.

Both sides presented the discussions as "intense and serious," though key issues remain unresolved, leaving the prospect of diplomacy uncertain as tensions across the Middle East persist...