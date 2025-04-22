US hits Southeast Asian solar panels with 3,521% tariffs

HQ

The latest news on the United States and Southeast Asia . The United States has drawn a hard line in its ongoing solar trade war, announcing eye-watering tariffs on solar panels imported from Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

These levies, reaching 3,521% in some cases, are the result of a year-long probe into Chinese firms allegedly skirting existing duties by relocating production. The investigation concluded that state subsidies and dumping practices distorted fair competition.

While hailed as a triumph by American solar manufacturers, the tariffs may ripple through the market, making clean energy costlier for businesses and consumers alike. Meanwhile, China has responded defiantly, urging regional allies not to fold under US pressure.