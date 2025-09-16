Gamereactor

US hits another suspected Venezuelan drug vessel

Second strike in weeks fuels tensions with Maduro government.

Just a few days ago, the United States carried a strike on a vessel it claimed was linked to Venezuelan drug cartels. Now, The United States has carried out another strike. President Donald Trump said the boat was destroyed in international waters as it attempted to reach United States shores, marking the second such incident this month. Washington argues the operation is part of a broader campaign to disrupt narcotics networks across the Caribbean, while Caracas denounces the moves as acts of aggression aimed at undermining President Nicolás Maduro. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!

Washington DC, United States, August 11 2025: President Donald Trump holds a press briefing with government officials to announce he is invoking the Home Act // Shutterstock

