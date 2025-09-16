US hits another suspected Venezuelan drug vessel

HQ

Just a few days ago, the United States carried a strike on a vessel it claimed was linked to Venezuelan drug cartels. Now, The United States has carried out another strike. President Donald Trump said the boat was destroyed in international waters as it attempted to reach United States shores, marking the second such incident this month. Washington argues the operation is part of a broader campaign to disrupt narcotics networks across the Caribbean, while Caracas denounces the moves as acts of aggression aimed at undermining President Nicolás Maduro. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!