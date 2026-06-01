US forces guide merchant ships through the Strait of Hormuz

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According to The New York Times and YLE, US forces have guided merchant ships through the Strait of Hormuz. But the daily passage of a few ships under US protection does not yet mean that the regular traffic in the Strait of Hormuz resumes.

In recent weeks, US forces have helped coordinate the passage of dozens of merchant ships through the Strait of Hormuz, as told by the US officials to The New York Times. Still, moving through the waterway remains extremely risky.

During these past three weeks, the US Middle East Command (Centcom) has guided about 70 merchant ships through the strait in both directions, to and from the Persian Gulf. Most of the ships turned off their transponders during their passage to avoid detection.

Maritime experts say that the US-led ships appear to be following routes that run closer to the coast of Oman. Ships that pass near Iran without the country's permission are almost certainly targets for Iranian drones or missiles.

Before Israel and the US attacked Iran in late February, more than 100 merchant ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz every day. In other words, currently an average of three ships per day do not represent a significant recovery in traffic.