US federal court blocks Trump's tariffs over legal overreach

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on the United States. A United States trade court has ruled on Wednesday against the Trump administration's blanket tariffs on imports, arguing that only Congress can regulate international commerce under the Constitution.
The decision invalidates a wide range of tariff measures introduced since January, leaving the administration scrambling to defend its legal standing. The court emphasized that emergency powers do not override legislative authority when it comes to trade.