English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

US federal court blocks Trump's tariffs over legal overreach

A federal trade court says the president lacked the authority to impose sweeping import duties, prompting an immediate appeal.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the United States. A United States trade court has ruled on Wednesday against the Trump administration's blanket tariffs on imports, arguing that only Congress can regulate international commerce under the Constitution.

The decision invalidates a wide range of tariff measures introduced since January, leaving the administration scrambling to defend its legal standing. The court emphasized that emergency powers do not override legislative authority when it comes to trade.

US federal court blocks Trump's tariffs over legal overreach
WASHINGTON D.C., USA - April 7, 2025: United States President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House in Washington DC // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited States


Loading next content