US-EU rift deepens as Trump treasury secretary calls Denmark "irrelevant" ahead of Davos Forum

The diplomatic row between Washington and Copenhagen escalated on Wednesday after United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent dismissed Denmark as "irrelevant," sharpening rhetoric over President Donald Trump's push to take control of Greenland. The comments came as global leaders gathered in Davos ahead of Trump's arrival at the World Economic Forum.

Speaking to reporters, Bessent brushed off suggestions that Danish pension funds could retaliate by pulling investments from US government debt. "The size of Denmark's investment in US Treasury bonds, like Denmark itself, is irrelevant," he said, adding that holdings were "less than $100 million" and not a concern for Washington.

Scott Bessen // Shutterstock

Bessent also attacked European leaders who have criticised Trump's Greenland strategy, calling remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen "inflammatory." He suggested Macron should focus on France's domestic problems rather than backing a NATO role in Greenland, a proposal supported by Denmark and Greenland.

The Treasury secretary urged leaders in Davos to avoid what he called "reflexive anger" and instead hear Trump out when he argues the United States should own the Arctic island. "I think they're going to be persuaded," Bessent said, even as Trump's threats of tariffs against European countries opposing the plan have raised fears of a wider trade conflict.