US downs Iranian drone near aircraft carrier

HQ

The United States military said it shot down an Iranian drone that had approached the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea, describing the move as an act of self-defence. According to US Central Command, the Shahed-139 drone was flying toward the carrier in what officials called an aggressive manner when it was intercepted by an F-35C fighter jet. No US personnel were injured and no equipment was damaged.

The incident comes at a delicate moment, with behind-the-scenes efforts under way to revive nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran. US President Donald Trump has warned that "bad things" could happen if no agreement is reached, while Iran's president, Masoud Pezeshkian, signalled a shift by instructing his foreign minister to pursue negotiations with the US, reportedly with the backing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

US Central Command also reported a separate confrontation in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran's Revolutionary Guards allegedly harassed a US-flagged merchant vessel. Two IRGC boats and an Iranian drone reportedly approached the tanker at high speed and threatened to seize it, adding to concerns over maritime security as the US continues to reinforce its military presence in the region...