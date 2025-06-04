US doubles metal tariffs as global trade tensions escalate

Dansk
The latest news on the United States. We now know that the United States has officially implemented on Wednesday a sharp increase in tariffs on imported steel and aluminium to 50% from 25%, signalling a firmer stance in ongoing trade negotiations.
While US officials described talks with the EU as productive, European representatives cautioned that the new duties complicate progress. Only the UK has reached a tentative agreement to avoid wider penalties, as other partners scramble to submit trade proposals.