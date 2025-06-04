English
US doubles metal tariffs as global trade tensions escalate

Brussels voices concern as Washington's new levies on steel and aluminium trigger market reactions and renewed uncertainty.

The latest news on the United States. We now know that the United States has officially implemented on Wednesday a sharp increase in tariffs on imported steel and aluminium to 50% from 25%, signalling a firmer stance in ongoing trade negotiations.

While US officials described talks with the EU as productive, European representatives cautioned that the new duties complicate progress. Only the UK has reached a tentative agreement to avoid wider penalties, as other partners scramble to submit trade proposals.

Washington Dc, United States, March 21 2025:President Donald Trump stops to speak with media before boarding Marine 1 // Shutterstock

