US dining brand Cracker Barrel brings back old logo following severe backlash

Cracker Barrel, the US dining institute and gift store chain, is no longer redesigning its logo. This comes after a new, simplified logo was put forward, removing the charming orange man from leaning on a barrel and most of the stylish font from the logo.

Companies have been making "simplified" logos for years now, but it seemed this was a step too far for Americans, as they fought back hard against the change. In a post to its social media, Cracker Barrel confirmed it would be no longer moving forward with the new logo.

"We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our "Old Timer" will remain," reads the post.

While some are glad to see this controversy come to an end, another side of the internet won't be happy until the CEO Julie Felss Masino resigns. The anti-woke crowd believe that Cracker Barrel's support of LGBTQ+ initiatives should also come to an end following this logo change.