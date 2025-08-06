US Department of Health and Human Services pulls $500 million funding dedicated to vaccine development

HQ

The latest news on the US . It has been revealed that the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will be cancelling a massive $500 million funding effort dedicated to help develop and create vaccines using the mRNA architecture.

Recently, the technology has helped big pharmaceutical firms like Pfizer and Moderna create vaccines for Covid-19, the common flu, bird flu, and more, but the funding is being pulled because the HHS believes they are causing more damage than benefits.

As per BBC News, known vaccine sceptic Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has commented on this move, explaining that "mRNA technology poses more risks than benefits for these respiratory viruses".

Kennedy Jr went on to add that the HHS has "reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted," as "the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu."

It should be said that Kennedy Jr's stance on vaccines and health policies has long caused an uproar in the medical community, with many doctors and experts questioning the politician's views and understanding of medical practices.

Kennedy does stand by his opinion, explaining that mRNA vaccines "encourage new mutations and can actually prolong pandemics as the virus constantly mutates to escape the protective effects of the vaccine".

This all comes a couple of months after Kennedy Jr also fired the entirety of the committee dedicated to providing government recommendations for immunisations, instead replacing these experts with others that share his views as critical of vaccines.