US demobilises 2,000 National Guard troops deployed to Los Angeles

The latest news on the United States . The current US administration's immigration agenda is resulting in a transnational problem whose social impact is being felt especially in areas with the highest percentage of first- and second-generation immigrant populations. Last June, the hot deportations provoked a wave of riots in the city of Los Angeles so serious that the Governor of California had to call in the National Guard to restore order to the streets. More than 4,000 National Guard troops of volunteers and reservists were deployed.

Although most of the protests were peaceful, some turned into riots and looting. It now appears that order is finally returning to the streets, and 2,000 soldiers have been demobilised and will be able to return home, as EFE reports. Another 2,000 troops remain deployed to protect government buildings as well as government personnel involved in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) immigration raids.

These remaining 2,000 troops remain on the ground while the issue has been removed from the daily news. Notably, the issue over the military deployment (including 700 Marines) is still before the federal appeals court in California, which initially ruled that Trump could retain control of the troops, even though it is a state, not a federal, jurisdiction.