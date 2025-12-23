US delays planned China chip tariffs until 2027

HQ

The Trump administration said on Tuesday it plans to impose tariffs on Chinese semiconductor imports over Beijing's push to dominate the chip industry, but will delay the tariffs until June 2027.

The tariff rate will be announced at least 30 days in advance, following a year-long investigation into Chinese chip imports launched under the previous Biden administration. The US Trade Representative said China's actions were "unreasonable".

A softer approach by United States President Donald Trump

More specifically, here's what the US Trade Representative said: "China's targeting of the semiconductor industry for dominance is unreasonable and burdens or restricts United States commerce and thus is actionable."

The delay signals a softer approach by United States President Donald Trump as Washington seeks to ease tensions with Beijing, particularly after China imposed export curbs on rare earth metals vital to global technology supply chains.

As part of broader negotiations, the administration has also postponed restrictions on US tech exports to some blacklisted Chinese firms and is reviewing whether to allow shipments of Nvidia's second-most powerful AI chips to China, despite concerns from US lawmakers.