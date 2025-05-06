English
US court blocks Trump effort to revoke migrants' legal status

Appeals court denies attempt to end temporary protections for over 400,000 migrants.

The latest news on the United States. A US federal appeals court has dismissed the Trump administration's request to cut short the temporary legal status of hundreds of thousands of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

The ruling, issued on Monday, prevents Homeland Security from ending a two-year parole program that had allowed these individuals to live and work in the country, a move the administration argued was necessary to enforce immigration laws more strictly.

Juárez, Chih., Mex., 03-21-24. Hundreds of migrants attempt to cross the US-Mexico border, while the TX National Guard works to prevent irregular crossings // Shutterstock

