US counterterrorism chief resigns over Iran war: "Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation"

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Joe Kent began serving as director of the National Counterterrorism Center on July 31, 2025. Today, we just got the news that he's leaving that post, and he hasn't done so quietly.

In a letter shared on social media, Kent argues that Iran posed "no imminent threat" to the United States and claims the conflict was driven by external pressure, including influence from Israel and its allies in Washington.

His departure marks the most significant internal dissent so far over the US-Israeli military operation. As he states on social media: "I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby."

Speaking from the Oval Office (via BBC), Trump dismissed the criticism, calling Kent a "nice guy" but "weak on security." The president added that the resignation confirmed "it was a good thing that he's out," insisting he had seen "strong and compelling evidence" that Iran was preparing to strike first.

Kent, a decorated veteran and former CIA officer, had been a loyal Trump supporter and was narrowly confirmed to lead the National Counterterrorism Center earlier in the administration. He reported to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and oversaw global threat analysis.

Joe Kent // Shutterstock

In his resignation letter, Kent also pointed to his military background and personal loss (his wife was killed in a 2019 bombing in Syria) as reasons he could not support what he described as an unnecessary war. He warned against "sending the next generation off to fight and die" without clear justification.

The White House strongly rejected his claims. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called his suggestion that Trump was influenced by foreign actors "insulting and laughable," reiterating that the administration acted on credible intelligence.

Kent's stance has drawn praise from some conservative voices, including commentator Tucker Carlson, who described him as "the bravest man I know". His resignation adds to a growing list of senior departures, though turnover in Trump's second term remains lower than during his first presidency.