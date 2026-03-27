The US considers sending 10,000 more troops to the Middle East

HQ

The Pentagon is weighing a deployment of up to 10,000 additional US ground troops to the Middle East, according to an exclusive article by The Wall Street Journal, citing ​officials with ​knowledge ⁠of the planning.

The forces would likely include infantry units and armored vehicles, supplementing roughly 5,000 Marines and thousands of 82nd Airborne paratroopers already sent to the region.

The troops would probably be positioned within striking distance of Iran and Kharg Island, a major Iranian oil export terminal.

Donald Trump has repeatedly said he intends to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with or without allied support. "All announcements regarding troop deployments will come from the Department of War. President Trump always has all military options at his disposal," said White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly.

It remains unclear if or when the additional forces might arrive or where they would be stationed.