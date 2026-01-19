US considers offering asylum to British Jews

HQ

Reports suggest the US government is exploring the possibility of granting asylum to Jewish people leaving the UK, citing rising antisemitism. Robert Garson, a personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, told The Telegraph that he has discussed the idea with the State Department.

Garson, a former UK barrister, said recent events (including an Islamist attack on a Manchester synagogue and protests following the Hamas-Israel conflict in 2023) show the UK is no longer safe for its Jewish community. He placed part of the blame on Prime Minister Keir Starmer, claiming the government allowed antisemitism to grow.

London. UK. July 11th 2024. Huge rise in anti-Semitism reported due to Gaza war // Shutterstock

Garson described British Jews as "highly educated" and "English-speaking," framing them as an attractive group for potential relocation. He said he also raised the idea with Trump's special envoy to combat antisemitism, Yehuda Kaploun, in his capacity on the US Holocaust Memorial Council.

A 2025 survey by the Institute for Jewish Policy Research found that 35% of British Jews felt unsafe, a sharp rise from 9% in 2023, with nearly half seeing antisemitism as a "very big" problem. The survey reflects growing concerns about hostility in the UK following international events.

It is unclear how British Jews would fit into US refugee quotas. In October, the Trump administration announced that it would limit refugee admissions to 7,500 for 2026, largely for white South Africans, leaving questions about the logistics of any potential asylum program.