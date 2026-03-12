US Congresspeople ask FIFA to reconsider the dynamic price policy for World Cup

HQ

The controversy for the high prices of FIFA World Cup 2026 has reached the Congress of the United States, and 68 lawmakers, all of them Democrats of the House of Representatives, asked FIFA in a letter to reconsider their policy of dynamic pricing, in which prices go up or down -and sometimes extremely high- depending on the demand for the football matches to be played in the US, Mexico and Canada in June-July 2026.

"The extreme high demand for World Cup tickets should ​not be a green light for price gouging at the expense of the people who make the World ​Cup the most-watched sporting event in the world", said the letter, orchestrated by Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove from California. "The consequences of dynamic pricing will make the 2026 FWC the most financially exclusionary and inaccessible to date".

Speaking with The Athletic, Kamlager-Dove said that "everyone is pissed": "Fans that I've talked to are pissed. Local vendors and restaurants and local business owners that I've talked to are irritated. And mayors have asked for help in being able to reach out to FIFA".

World Cup introduced a very limited number of $60 tickets, tickets for the top corners of the stadium, but the lawmakers asked FIFA to redistribute the unallocated bands of tickets at more affordable prices.