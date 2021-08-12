US congress pushing for loot boxes to be kept away from children

HQ

Members of the United States Congress are calling for loot boxes to be kept away from children.

Certain Democrats are calling for a new law to be implemented that will see stricter loot box rules used by the ESRB (the US's video game age rating board). This decision comes following a new law that will be in effect in the United Kingdom starting from this September, which will see social media platforms and certain games required to be designed with the "best interests" of children in mind.

This law is called the "Age Appropriate Design Code" (AADC) and will see companies have to offer stricter privacy options and policies to different age groups, and will see companies unable to use "nudging techniques" that encourage users to continue using their products.

It's this law that is being cited by the members of Congress that are driving this move. The members of the US government are claiming that loot boxes are "encouraging purchase before a child knows what the "bundle" contains--akin to gambling." Granted, the AADC law doesn't actually cover loot boxes, and is rather a set of "15 flexible standards" that should create built-in protections where children can explore, learn, and play online safely, as the AADC page states.

Thanks, Gamespot.