US company creates fudge pop made from French fries

If you've ever thought that fudge, vanilla, and French fries would make a good flavour combo, first off, get yourself checked into a mental hospital. Then, head over to the website of US company GoodPop, which is selling a strange but interesting ice cream.

To celebrate National Ice Cream Day in the US on the 21st of July, Ore-Ida has concocted the Fudge n' Vanilla French Fry Pop, dessert that's made using real potatoes combined with chocolate that wraps around a vanilla oat milk base.

Yep, that's right, oat milk. One for the vegans out there. It doesn't seem like this product is available for overseas shipping but you know how these things work, if it proves to be super popular you can bet your local supermarket will soon be filled with chocolate potato strangeness.

