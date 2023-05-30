Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Little Mermaid

US cinemagoers save The Little Mermaid from a disappointing opening

The international market for the remake has been lacking to say the least.

The latest live-action Disney remake has now arrived in cinemas, as late last week, The Little Mermaid debuted. With its opening weekend behind it, we now have an idea of just how well the movie has been doing around the world, and quite frankly, if it wasn't for US cinemagoers driving a massive domestic showing, the movie would probably have been regarded as a flop.

Because Box Office Mojo shows that over its opening weekend, The Little Mermaid has raked in $186 million, with over 63% of that coming from the US, with the domestic market totalling $118 million. International viewers (i.e. anyone outside of the US) only accounted for $68 million worth of ticket sales, which is rather low for an opening weekend.

While the revenue has been good enough to catapult the movie into eighth on the 2023 worldwide box office charts already, as Variety reports that the film had a production budget of $250 million, it still has quite a distance to go if it intends to break even.

The Little Mermaid

