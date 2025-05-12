US-China reach agreement on tariffs, 90-day pause announced

Dansk
The latest news on the United States and China. Both countries have agreed to a 90-day pause on tariffs, a significant step towards easing trade tensions. As a result, reciprocal duties between the two countries are set to drop sharply, boosting market confidence.
This agreement comes after high-level talks in Geneva, with both sides outlining plans for further negotiations. Stock markets are reacting positively, with futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq showing substantial gains, while the dollar strengthened on Monday.