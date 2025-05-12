English
US-China reach agreement on tariffs, 90-day pause announced

Stocks and the dollar surge as both countries agree to halt tariff escalation temporarily.

The latest news on the United States and China. Both countries have agreed to a 90-day pause on tariffs, a significant step towards easing trade tensions. As a result, reciprocal duties between the two countries are set to drop sharply, boosting market confidence.

This agreement comes after high-level talks in Geneva, with both sides outlining plans for further negotiations. Stock markets are reacting positively, with futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq showing substantial gains, while the dollar strengthened on Monday.

Photos of U.S. President Donald Trump and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping appear on a smartphone screen. 11.04.2025. New York, USA // Shutterstock

