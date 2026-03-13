US carrying out rescue effort after military aircraft crash in Iraq

HQ

The United States launched a rescue operation after a military refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq on Thursday during ongoing operations in the region.

United States Central Command said the aircraft involved was a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker that went down in what officials described as an operational incident rather than hostile or friendly fire. Another aircraft involved in the incident landed safely.

The crash occurred in "friendly airspace" during Operation Epic Fury, the US military campaign against Iran. A US official said the aircraft could have been carrying up to six service members, though authorities have not yet confirmed casualties as search and rescue teams continue operations.

This is a developing news story...