US carrier USS Gerald R. Ford suffers an onboard fire during the 18th day ‌of the war with Iran

HQ

The USS Gerald R. Ford is expected to make a temporary port stop following a fire on board as it operates in the war against Iran.

US officials said the blaze, which broke out in a laundry area, left nearly 200 sailors needing treatment for smoke inhalation, while one crew member was evacuated for further care. The fire took hours to contain but did not damage the ship's propulsion system, allowing it to remain operational.

The carrier, currently in the Red Sea, is likely to head to Souda Bay in Greece for repairs after a prolonged nine-month deployment. Despite the incident, the vessel continues to play a central role in US military operations, with thousands of personnel and dozens of aircraft supporting ongoing strikes in the region.

The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), named after the 38th president of the United States, is the lead ship of the US Navy's newest class of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and is currently the largest and most advanced warship ever constructed.