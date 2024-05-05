English
The Fall Guy

US Box Office: The Fall Guy isn't off to a flying start

The action-romance film made $10.4 million in its opening day.

HQ

Action-romance film The Fall Guy isn't off to a flying start at the US box office. Led by Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, the film made $10.4 million (including $3 million in Thursday night previews) in its opening day from 4,002 theatres.

The film was originally predicted to generate $30-35 million over the weekend, but estimates have now been lowered to $28 million. Fortunately for Universal, the production for the blockbuster is $130-150 million.

When it comes to critical response, things are looking a little more optimistic. The Fall Guy currently has a score of 7.3/10 on IMDb and a rating of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Fall Guy

