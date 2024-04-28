US Box Office: Tennis drama Challengers is aiming to hit the court with a $15 million opening

HQ

Tennis drama Challengers is on track to serve up an impressive $15 million debut at the US box office this weekend. The Amazon MGM Studios film pulled in $6.2 million on its opening day from 3,477 cinemas and is on track to be the weekend's frontrunner.

As you can see from the poster below, the film is also proving to be a hit critically, with it holding a certain fresh score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. On IMDb, things are similarly positive, with it holding a score of 7.8/10.

Elsewhere in the charts, is the faith-based film Unsung Hero, which is tracking in second with a debut of $3.7 million from 2,823 cinemas. The rest of the top five is predicted to include Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Civil War and Abigail.

Thanks, THR.