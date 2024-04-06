US Box Office: Monkey Man is the week's big newcomer whilst The First Omen struggles to impress

HQ

Godzilla x Kong has been able to hold off newcomers Monkey Man and The First Omen this week at the US box office. It has held onto this position despite dropping a staggering 77% when compared to the same period a week ago.

The week's strongest debut is Dev Patel's Monkey Man, which managed to pull in $4.2 million on Friday and in Thursday night previews. Its expected that the action film will finish up with $10.5 million from 3,029 theatres over the three-day weekend period.

The First Omen, on the other hand, has had a less impressive start. The horror prequel made $3.2 million on Friday and in preview screenings. It was projected that the film would make $14 million in its opening weekend, but now it might be lucky to crack $10 million.

Thanks, Variety.