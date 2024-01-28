US Box Office: Mean Girls spends another week unchallenged

HQ

With January continuing to be an empty wasteland in terms of new theatrical releases, Mean Girls has once again clung onto the top spot of the US Box Office.

In its third week in theatres, the musical comedy is expected to generate a further $6.7 million in the region, which would make for a total US gross of 60 million. This marks the lowest No 1 release since Top Gun: Maverick returned back to the top of the charts in its 15th weekend in September 2022.

Expected to place in second this week is Amazon MGM's The Beekeeper with an estimated $6.4 million. The Jason Statham led action film is looking like it will surpass $40 million at the US Box Office. In its seventh week in theatres, Universal's Wonka is likely to place in third with $5 million. Wonka is now closing in on generating $550 million globally.

Thanks, Variety.