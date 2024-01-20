Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Mean Girls

US box office: Mean Girls continues to reign supreme

The week's only newcomer I.S.S failed to make a splash with a $1.2 million opening.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Mean Girls is on track to spend a second week at the top of the US box office. The musical teen comedy generated $3.2 million on Friday from 3,826 theaters and is predicted to pull in $11 million by the end of the weekend. This will bring its domestic gross to $49 million.

The week's only newcomer I.S.S struggle to pose much of a threat, with it making $1.2 million from 2,520 theatres on its opening day. The sci-fi thriller which stars Ariana DeBose and Chris Messina has been met with negative reviews and it's only predicted to make $3.3 million over the weekend.

Behind Mean Girls, Amazon MGM's The Beekeeper is expected to place in second with an estimated $8.4 million and Wonka is looking to crack third with $6.7 million.

Mean Girls

Thanks, Variety.

Related texts



Loading next content