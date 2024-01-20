US box office: Mean Girls continues to reign supreme

HQ

Mean Girls is on track to spend a second week at the top of the US box office. The musical teen comedy generated $3.2 million on Friday from 3,826 theaters and is predicted to pull in $11 million by the end of the weekend. This will bring its domestic gross to $49 million.

The week's only newcomer I.S.S struggle to pose much of a threat, with it making $1.2 million from 2,520 theatres on its opening day. The sci-fi thriller which stars Ariana DeBose and Chris Messina has been met with negative reviews and it's only predicted to make $3.3 million over the weekend.

Behind Mean Girls, Amazon MGM's The Beekeeper is expected to place in second with an estimated $8.4 million and Wonka is looking to crack third with $6.7 million.

Thanks, Variety.