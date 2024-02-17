US Box Office: Madame Web is the latest superhero flop

HQ

Madame Web is likely to become the first big superhero flop of 2024. The film, which is the fourth to be released in Sony's Spider-Man universe, is looking at a six-day gross of $24 million. This would make it one of the weakest openings for a film starring a Marvel character, although its not considered to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As well as performing poorly at the box office, the Dakota Johnson-led film has also received a poor reception from fans and critics. At the time of writing, Madame Web currently holds a score of 3.8/10 on IMDb and a rating of 13% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Thanks, The Hollywood Reporter.