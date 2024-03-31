US Box Office: Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire generates a towering $37 million debut

HQ

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has rampaged the US Box Office chart with an opening day total of $37 million from 3,861 theatres. This puts it ahead of predictions earlier this week that foresaw the blockbuster pulling in just north of $50 million.

The monster movie has achieved this feat despite receiving mixed reviews from critics. On IMDb it currently has score of 6.7/10 and on Rotten Tomatoes, it has a rating of 57%.

Elsewhere in the chart, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is looking to place second. It's predicted that it will gross $15.5 million, which is 65% down compared to last week.

Thanks, Variety.