US Box Office: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire leads the pack with an estimated $41M-$44M opening

2024 has been a pretty dry year so far in terms of theatrical releases, but this week saw the launch of one of its most anticipated movies.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire debuted on Friday night and generated $16 million at the US box office, including $4.7 million in Thursday night previews. Its expected that the film will place at the top of the charts this week with an estimated $41-44 million, which is just behind the $44 million grossed by Ghostbusters: Afterlife in 2021.

One challenge the film is facing is mixed reviews. Frozen Empire currently holds a score of 6.6/10 on IMDb and a rating of 43% on Rotten Tomatoes.

