US Box Office: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — to the Hashira Training is aiming for second place

HQ

This week the US Box Office chart has seen three newcomers, but it's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — to the Hashira Training that's performing the strongest.

The Crunchyroll and Sony release pulled in $5.5 million across Friday and preview screenings, and is expected to generate between $11-12 million in its debut weekend. This would place it at second in the chart, which isn't bad going considering it's feature presentation of two episodes from the Demon Slayer TV series.

The other newcomers this week are the faith-based drama Ordinary Angels and the Ethan Coen-directed Drive-Away Dolls. Screening in 3,020 locations, Ordinary Angels made $2.3 million on Friday and in previews and is predicted to make between $5-7 million in its debut weekend. Drive-Away Dolls is faring much poorer than this, with a $1.01 million start. It's predicted that it won't even manage to surpass $3 million in its opening weekend.

Thanks, Variety.