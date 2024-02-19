US Box Office: Bob Marley: One Love exceeds exceptions with a $51 million opening

HQ

Paramount's Bob Marley: One Love has debuted to the tune of $51 million at the US Box Office. Landing on Valentine's Day, the musical biopic has had a start similar to other films in the same genre, such as Rocketman and Elvis and has far exceeded expectations.

When it comes to the international market, One Love pulled in an additional $29 million, which makes for a total global gross of $80 million. This is a solid start, given that the film's production budget was $70 million. One Love also debuted on top in 13 different global markets and set records for a music biopic in France, the UK, and other territories.

Thanks, The Hollywood Reporter.