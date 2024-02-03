US Box Office: Argylle struggles to captivate audiences with a $6.5 million debut

HQ

Argylle appears on track to be one of the year's first box office bombs. The spy action comedy only pulled in $6.5 million from 3,605 theatres in its opening day at the US box office, which is especially disappointing given its ensemble cast and $200 million budget.

One reason why Apple's blockbuster might be struggling is its critical consensus. At the time of writing, Argylle holds a score of 6/10 on IMDb and a rating of 34% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film's star-studded cast includes Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Henry Cavill, Sofia Boutella, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Elsewhere in the box office chart this week, The Beekeeper, Wonka, Mean Girls, Anyone but You and Migration are predicted to make up the top five, with grosses around $4 million.

