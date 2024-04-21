US Box Office: Abigail sinks its teeth into a $4 million debut

HQ

This weekend at the US box office saw stiff competition between two newcomers: Universal's Abigail and Lionsgate's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Vampire film Abigail ended up taking a bite out of the top spot, with it grossing $4 million in its opening day and preview screenings from 3,384 theaters. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare followed narrowly behind it, with it pulling in $3.7 million during the same period 2,845 locations. A24's dystopian thriller Civil War was actually the highest grosser of 19th April though, with it taking in around $3.3 million.

According to Variety, all films are predicted to gross in the low-teens or high-single-digits during the three-day weekend period.