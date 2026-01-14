US boosts counter drone defences ahead of FIFA World Cup: "A new era to defend our air superiority"

HQ

The United States government is investing 115 million dollars in counter drone technology to strengthen security around the 2026 FIFA World Cup and upcoming events marking America's 250th anniversary, the Department of Homeland Security said Monday.

The World Cup will be one of the biggest security tests of President Donald Trump's administration, with more than a million visitors expected to travel to the United States and billions more watching worldwide. Officials say large crowds and global attention make drone threats a growing concern.

Fears have increased as the war in Ukraine has shown how cheap, small drones can be used to carry out deadly attacks. Recent drone incidents near airports in both Europe and the United States have also raised alarms among security agencies.

"We are entering a new era to defend our air superiority," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said, stressing the need to protect both United States borders and the country's interior. The department did not say which systems would be used, but options include tracking software, lasers, microwaves and automated weapons.

The decision builds on earlier funding announced by FEMA, which awarded 250 million dollars to 11 states hosting World Cup matches to buy similar technology. State leaders, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul, have been urging stronger federal action as drone threats continue to evolve.

