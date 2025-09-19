US blocks UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire

HQ

We just got the news that the United States has exercised its veto power at the United Nations, stopping a draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the removal of aid restrictions. The proposal, supported by nearly all other council members, also urged the unconditional release of hostages held by Hamas. This move marks another instance of Washington shielding its ally Israel, despite growing international calls for urgent humanitarian relief. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!