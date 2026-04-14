US begins blockade of Iranian ports

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The United States has begun enforcing the naval blockade on ships entering and leaving Iranian ports, marking a major escalation in the conflict and putting further strain on the fragile ceasefire in the region.

President Donald Trump confirmed the move, saying the US would prevent Iranian vessels (and any ships complying with Tehran's toll demands) from operating freely. The blockade focuses on waters linked to the Strait of Hormuz, the route critical to global energy supplies.

Iran responded with sharp warnings, calling the action "piracy" and threatening retaliation against ports across the Gulf. Officials said any foreign military presence attempting to control the waterway would escalate instability and could trigger broader regional consequences.

The move follows failed negotiations in Islamabad aimed at ending the war, leaving a two-week ceasefire increasingly at risk of collapse. Despite ongoing diplomatic contacts, both sides remain far apart on key issues, including Iran's nuclear programme and control of maritime routes.

Global markets reacted quickly, with oil prices climbing back above $100 per barrel amid fears of prolonged disruption. The NATO allies, including Britain and France, have refused to join the blockade, instead calling for efforts to reopen shipping lanes and stabilise the situation.