English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

United States Army set to finalize design for new assault aircraft, eyeing 2030 fielding

US Army is on track to finalize the design of its Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA).

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the United States. We now know that the United States Army is on track to finalize the design of its Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) by the end of 2025, with plans to accelerate its fielding ahead of the 2030 target.

Bell, selected for the project in 2022, is developing the tiltrotor aircraft expected to fly twice as fast and far as the current Black Hawk helicopter. The Army is utilizing digital engineering to streamline the process, shortening timelines that typically take years.

With a compressed test schedule, prototypes are being fine-tuned in real-time to minimize risks and expedite development. The Army is optimistic about meeting its goals and has received backing from the current administration to push the project forward.

United States Army set to finalize design for new assault aircraft, eyeing 2030 fielding
V-280 // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited States


Loading next content