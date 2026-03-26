US army raises recruitment age to 42 and eases marijuana rules

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The US Army has raised its maximum enlistment age to 42 and lifted restrictions on recruits with minor marijuana convictions, in a bid to expand its recruitment pool.

The new rules increase the age limit from 35 and allow applicants with a single cannabis-related offence to enlist without requiring special waivers.

Officials say the changes bring the Army more in line with other branches and reflect a shift toward attracting older, more experienced candidates.

The decision follows years of recruitment shortfalls, including missing targets by 25% in 2022. Analysts have suggested older recruits can offer greater focus and technical skills.

The policy update comes as the US, under Donald Trump, continues military operations abroad (most notably now, of course, in the Middle East), increasing pressure to strengthen troop numbers.