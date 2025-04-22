US Army clears path for next-gen radar

HQ

The latest news on the United States . After more than a decade of effort to replace its aging Patriot system, the US Army has greenlit Raytheon's next-generation Lower-Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) for limited production.

Touted as a transformative upgrade, the radar promises 360-degree coverage and digital adaptability, doubling the capabilities of its predecessor while integrating seamlessly into the United States Army's broader missile defense architecture.

Following eight major missile tests and thousands of hours of environmental stress trials, the radar will first see deployment in Guam and later expand to foreign partners. Although production takes over three years, the Army is already working to streamline the process.